Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Expands By 100.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

