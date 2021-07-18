Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Grows By 100.0%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.