National Bank Financial Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.56% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

