ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.92.

ARX stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

