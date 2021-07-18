Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$321.82.
Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$71.78 and a 52 week high of C$100.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
