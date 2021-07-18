Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$672.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.