Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

CG opened at C$9.22 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

