Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.75.

CCA stock opened at C$120.49 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 in the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

