Myriad Genetics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,077 shares of company stock worth $9,379,740. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.