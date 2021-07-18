Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

ETR:BFSA opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. Befesa has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €66.90 ($78.71).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

