Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after acquiring an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

