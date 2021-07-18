Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a fifty day moving average of €46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

