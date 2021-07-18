Warburg Research Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.21. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.