Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

