KeyCorp Weighs in on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSM. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MSM opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

