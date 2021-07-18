FY2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

