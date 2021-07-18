FY2021 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Decreased by Analyst

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.57.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$131.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.26. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

