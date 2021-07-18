Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

