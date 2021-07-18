Standard Chartered PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.