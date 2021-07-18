Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of NDA opened at €83.44 ($98.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12 month high of €85.88 ($101.04). The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

