Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

ETR:PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

