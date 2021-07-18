SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €136.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €125.46 ($147.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €117.50. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.