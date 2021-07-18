Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.