ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up to $45.06

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.06, but opened at $46.95. ABM Industries shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.