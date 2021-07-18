InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

IFRX opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

