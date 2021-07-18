Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE IRT opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

