Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of KROS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.55. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,322. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.