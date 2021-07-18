InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

INM opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

