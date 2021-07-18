WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.17

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

