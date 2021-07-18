Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$18.01. 163,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 325,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

