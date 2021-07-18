Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Waterside Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

