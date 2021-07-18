Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Radius Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $775.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.