Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.69.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $384.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $192.13 and a 12-month high of $386.57.
In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
