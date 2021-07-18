Brokers Set Expectations for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NSA opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

