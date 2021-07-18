B. Riley Comments on Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $443.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

