PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACW. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

