Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

