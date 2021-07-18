Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.17.

CVE SDE opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$581.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

