Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

