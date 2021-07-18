K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

