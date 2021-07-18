Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of -56.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.