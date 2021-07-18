Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $416.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

