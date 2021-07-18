Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) vs. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Critical Survey

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 1.80% 0.22% 0.11% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.67% 8.16% 1.85%

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.17 -$8.76 million $1.02 20.79 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.52 $137.67 million $2.24 13.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.