Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

