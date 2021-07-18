Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.18. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 200.29.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
