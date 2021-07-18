JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 434” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 417.69.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

