Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

