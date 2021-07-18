Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

