Research Analysts Set Expectations for Public Storage’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

PSA stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after buying an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

