KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

